Zap One Day Trading Volume Tops $23,699.00 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 15th. Zap has a total market capitalization of $343,373.33 and approximately $23,699.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. During the last week, Zap has traded down 18.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00042856 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $327.93 or 0.03469846 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00055174 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00031096 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010576 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap (ZAP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

