Zcoin Trading Down 4.1% Over Last Week (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Zcoin has a total market cap of $40.03 million and $12.41 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for $3.96 or 0.00042623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, Indodax, Bittrex and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,281.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.45 or 0.02095041 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.06 or 0.02521826 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00458256 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00678850 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011681 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00069667 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00024530 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00449097 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,119,368 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Indodax, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, Koinex, LiteBit.eu, BX Thailand, Binance, Coinroom, CryptoBridge, QBTC, TDAX, Huobi and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

