ZCore Market Cap Tops $197,408.14 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last week, ZCore has traded 30.9% lower against the US dollar. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $197,408.14 and approximately $13,230.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000357 BTC on exchanges including $24.68, $51.55, $32.15 and $7.50.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 5,771,922 coins. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZCore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

