ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.15% from the stock’s previous close.

ZEAL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ZEALAND PHARMA/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

ZEAL stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.13. 11,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,899. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.61. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $44.60.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($4.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($4.35). The business had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ZEALAND PHARMA/S will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEAL. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About ZEALAND PHARMA/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

