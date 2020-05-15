ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $4.35 EPS

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($4.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($4.35), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 million.

Shares of ZEAL traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.85. 3,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,958. The company has a current ratio of 7.31, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.61. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $44.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZEAL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

