Zealium (NZL) Trading Up 46.7% Over Last Week

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last seven days, Zealium has traded 46.7% higher against the dollar. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Zealium has a total market cap of $30,982.50 and approximately $23.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006825 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002599 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000603 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000108 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 14,218,100 coins and its circulating supply is 13,218,100 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

