Zebi Market Cap Reaches $173,604.00 (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 48.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 15th. In the last week, Zebi has traded down 58.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zebi token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Liquid, LATOKEN and DDEX. Zebi has a market cap of $173,604.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010581 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.30 or 0.02002941 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00087716 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00170399 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00039392 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi launched on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, Koinex, LATOKEN, OKEx, Liquid and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

