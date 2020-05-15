Zeepin Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Kucoin, Gate.io and HitBTC. Zeepin has a total market cap of $399,214.04 and $41.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010587 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.96 or 0.02001096 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00084848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00168009 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00039093 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Zeepin Token Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Gate.io, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.