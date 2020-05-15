ZelCash Price Hits $0.0370 on Top Exchanges (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last seven days, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZelCash has a total market cap of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZelCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005227 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 126.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 92.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ZelCash Profile

ZelCash (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

