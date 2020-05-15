Zetacoin Price Up 11.5% This Week (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One Zetacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Zetacoin has a total market cap of $92,003.76 and approximately $4,558.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zetacoin has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,408.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $237.86 or 0.02528109 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.28 or 0.00651281 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013105 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 171,609,174 coins. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

