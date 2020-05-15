ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $517.00

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZeuxCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $1.01 million and $517.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00042999 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $329.16 or 0.03500704 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00055369 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031085 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002021 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp.

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

