Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Zosano Pharma stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.82. 4,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,780,512. The stock has a market cap of $45.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Zosano Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $3.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18.

ZSAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Zosano Pharma in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Zosano Pharma from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Zosano Pharma in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

