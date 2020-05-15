ZumCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $124,837.00 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $124,837.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 57.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000091 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

