Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 18,283 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,283 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $14,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 17.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 9,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,164,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,430,000 after acquiring an additional 18,665 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,492,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,749,000 after acquiring an additional 24,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 125,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.69.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $1.80 on Friday, hitting $80.50. 2,195,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,154,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 16,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,882 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.