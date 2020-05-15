Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,778 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,199 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $9.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $286.09. 105,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,947. The stock has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $164.96 and a 52-week high of $288.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.94, for a total value of $25,474,777.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 76,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,706,287.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $311,589.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,943.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,015 shares of company stock worth $84,354,755 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

