Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 13,287 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Equity Residential worth $13,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 111.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2,363.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 68.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $82.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.67.

NYSE:EQR traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,525. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.90 and its 200-day moving average is $77.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $682.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.02 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 43.16%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

