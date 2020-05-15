Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 61,476 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Paypal were worth $43,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Paypal by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,224,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,201,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,327,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,011,224,000 after acquiring an additional 184,624 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,572,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,788,909,000 after buying an additional 124,105 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Paypal by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,905,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,287,765,000 after buying an additional 1,633,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.56.

PYPL traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $144.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,268,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,839,880. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.58 and a 200-day moving average of $109.92. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The company has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,501,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total value of $3,066,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,964,484.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,312,054 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

