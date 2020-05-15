Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $70.54 Million Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,322,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,721 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 0.7% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $70,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $476,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 434,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 333,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.71. 88,106,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,052,969. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.84. The company has a market cap of $184.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.74.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

