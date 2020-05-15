Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 81.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,134 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 252,861 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nike were worth $46,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Nike by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Nike by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $454,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,633 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd grew its position in shares of Nike by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 24,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Nike by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 36,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,426,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,945,438. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $140.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.97 and a 200 day moving average of $92.49.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

