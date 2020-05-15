Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,905 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $13,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. lifted its stake in Chubb by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 2,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $98.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,378,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,388. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.64. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Chubb news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.19.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

