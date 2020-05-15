Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 40,669 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,669 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $15,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.18. The company had a trading volume of 128,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,138. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.38. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

In other news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 10,535 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.92 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,757.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 9,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,043.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,168.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.67.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

