Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $39,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.41. 4,866,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,064,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.19. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.48.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

