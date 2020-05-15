Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 12,024 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,024 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.07% of Eaton worth $20,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $538,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in Eaton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens downgraded Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.12.

NYSE ETN traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $74.98. 145,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,268,298. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.03 and a 200-day moving average of $89.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $105.78. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

