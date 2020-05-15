Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485,076 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 290,683 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $23,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,048,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,068,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,159,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,650,944,000 after purchasing an additional 237,469 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,269,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739,302 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,608,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,197,810,000 after purchasing an additional 326,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $1,083,969,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded up $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $52.91. 13,793,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,358,907. The stock has a market cap of $166.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

