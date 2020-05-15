Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 360 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned a CHF 360 price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 340 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 350 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 418.50 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 380 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 350 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 375.04.

Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of CHF 262.10 and a twelve month high of CHF 321.80.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

