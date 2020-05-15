Zurich Insurance Group’s (ZFSVF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZFSVF traded down $3.96 on Friday, reaching $284.00. 291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.66. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $259.50 and a 12 month high of $447.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zurich Insurance Group stock. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

