Zurich Insurance Group’s (ZURVY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ZURVY. Morgan Stanley raised Zurich Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.65. 380,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,319. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.75. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $44.80.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.