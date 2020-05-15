Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($1.89) Per Share

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.89) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.28).

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03).

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZYNE. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.61.

NASDAQ:ZYNE traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,876. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $16.47. The firm has a market cap of $100.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 3.04.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYNE. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 21,034 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 352,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 83,253 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 19,915 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,266,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

