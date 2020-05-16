$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) will post $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 55.63%. The company had revenue of $33.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LGND. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Argus cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.83.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $98.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 40.29 and a current ratio of 40.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.60. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $57.24 and a fifty-two week high of $122.08.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.92 per share, with a total value of $37,395.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,442.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $794,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,968 shares in the company, valued at $17,706,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 61,307 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 652.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

