$0.65 EPS Expected for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Mcdonald’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $1.27. Mcdonald’s posted earnings of $2.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 68.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $6.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mcdonald’s.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.81. 6,878,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,083,105. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.95. Mcdonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,966,504,000 after buying an additional 9,342,704 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,240,504,000 after buying an additional 288,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,326,069,000 after buying an additional 169,921 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $1,579,988,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,211,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,192,433,000 after buying an additional 31,673 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

