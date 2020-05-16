$1.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) to report sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $986.55 million to $1.01 billion. Insperity posted sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year sales of $4.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Insperity.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. Insperity had a return on equity of 310.00% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on NSP. TheStreet downgraded Insperity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $43.77 on Friday. Insperity has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $144.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.23. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Insperity by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Insperity by 788.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Insperity in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Insperity in the first quarter worth $45,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insperity (NSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.