$1.06 EPS Expected for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. United Parcel Service reported earnings of $1.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $7.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $7.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UPS opened at $91.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.54. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The company has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

