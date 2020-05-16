$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Mastercard’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $1.30. Mastercard reported earnings per share of $1.89 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year earnings of $6.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $7.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $9.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mastercard.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.46.

MA stock opened at $278.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $283.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in Mastercard by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mastercard (MA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.