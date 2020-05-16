$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) to announce sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Carvana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $882.45 million and the highest is $1.19 billion. Carvana posted sales of $986.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carvana will report full year sales of $5.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $5.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $8.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 127.13%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVNA. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Carvana from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carvana from $67.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Carvana from $95.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Carvana from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.90.

NYSE CVNA opened at $92.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Carvana has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $115.23.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $29,410,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 555,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,020.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 52,937,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,185,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 159.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,575,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,315,000 after buying an additional 4,654,539 shares during the period. CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 37.8% during the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,824,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,366 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Carvana during the first quarter valued at $14,654,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 25.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,074,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,220,000 after purchasing an additional 216,760 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in Carvana during the first quarter valued at $9,955,000. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

