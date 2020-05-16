$1.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.26. PepsiCo reported earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

PEP stock opened at $135.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $186.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

