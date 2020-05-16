$1.30 EPS Expected for Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Casey’s General Stores reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year earnings of $6.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $7.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $6.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on CASY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.91.

In related news, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $327,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,068.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total transaction of $1,344,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,573.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. 6 Meridian grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $929,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $145.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.75. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $114.01 and a fifty-two week high of $181.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.