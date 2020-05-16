$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to announce $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $984.60 million to $1.60 billion. Henry Schein reported sales of $2.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year sales of $8.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $9.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.47 billion to $10.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSIC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub cut Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research cut Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

HSIC opened at $51.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.95. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day moving average of $62.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $406,919.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,282 shares in the company, valued at $16,267,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,414,000 after buying an additional 837,255 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,668,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,827,000 after buying an additional 17,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,383,000 after buying an additional 51,836 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Henry Schein by 13.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,358,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,134,000 after purchasing an additional 281,446 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Henry Schein by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,233,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the period.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

