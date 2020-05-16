$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) will post $1.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.39 billion. Ralph Lauren posted sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year sales of $6.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $6.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ralph Lauren from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $136.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RL. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at about $49,992,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,297,000. HS Management Partners LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,816,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,427,000 after purchasing an additional 637,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,925,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $225,686,000 after buying an additional 602,150 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,778,000 after buying an additional 480,146 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $65.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $128.29.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

