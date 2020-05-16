$1.37 EPS Expected for WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) to announce $1.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. WEX reported earnings of $2.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $8.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $10.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.21 million. WEX had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WEX shares. ValuEngine raised WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on WEX from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on WEX from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on WEX from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on WEX from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. WEX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.38.

WEX stock opened at $120.50 on Friday. WEX has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $236.51. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $83,484.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,292.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 9,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $1,098,093.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,218.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth $558,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 25,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WEX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

