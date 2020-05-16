$1.48 Million in Sales Expected for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) will announce sales of $1.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Aimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90,000.00. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $18.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.30 million to $29.23 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $123.76 million, with estimates ranging from $78.22 million to $190.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aimmune Therapeutics.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 million. The company’s revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AIMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Aimmune Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Aimmune Therapeutics from $64.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Aimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of AIMT opened at $16.34 on Friday. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average of $25.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Enright bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,522,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,348 shares in the company, valued at $661,958.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Health Science Us Holdi Nestle purchased 937,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,070,165 shares of company stock valued at $31,650,792 over the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIMT. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,851,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,531,000 after buying an additional 767,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,154,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,897,000 after acquiring an additional 663,620 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,532,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,202,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,702,000 after acquiring an additional 484,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after purchasing an additional 466,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

