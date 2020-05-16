$1.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) will report sales of $1.68 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. Citizens Financial Group posted sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year sales of $6.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CFG. Wedbush increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stephens increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.95.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director William P. Hankowsky acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.56 per share, with a total value of $205,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,637.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00. Insiders acquired a total of 24,165 shares of company stock valued at $562,136 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 251.3% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $19.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.25. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

