$1.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the lowest is $1.70. Accenture reported earnings per share of $1.93 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year earnings of $7.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.46 to $7.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

ACN opened at $183.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.47. The firm has a market cap of $113.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $216.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In related news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,682 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $662,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total transaction of $149,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,019.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

