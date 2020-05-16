$106.43 Million in Sales Expected for Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) will report $106.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $105.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $107.00 million. Zscaler reported sales of $79.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year sales of $414.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $408.00 million to $417.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $530.65 million, with estimates ranging from $472.00 million to $560.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $101.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.90 million.

ZS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Zscaler from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.30.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 1,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $80,996.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,801 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,592.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $132,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,234 shares of company stock valued at $10,779,806. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 24.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,015,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,225,000 after purchasing an additional 978,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,953,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,610,000 after purchasing an additional 167,690 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Zscaler by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,074,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,978,000 after purchasing an additional 814,832 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,119,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,548,000 after purchasing an additional 386,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $103,601,000. Institutional investors own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $76.39 on Friday. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.78 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.63 and a 200-day moving average of $54.87.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

