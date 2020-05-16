$106.98 Million in Sales Expected for Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will report sales of $106.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $111.83 million and the lowest is $103.59 million. Meta Financial Group posted sales of $110.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year sales of $482.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $469.81 million to $494.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $488.82 million, with estimates ranging from $473.05 million to $503.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.73 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 22.05%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CASH shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Meta Financial Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Meta Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $15.62 on Friday. Meta Financial Group has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $540.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

