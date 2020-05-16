10,712 Shares in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Nordson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Nordson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Nordson by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Nordson by 252.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 192,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,316,000 after acquiring an additional 137,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Nordson stock opened at $162.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.12 and its 200 day moving average is $157.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.19. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $96.46 and a one year high of $180.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $494.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.96 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. Nordson’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nordson in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Nordson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.14.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

