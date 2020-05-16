$115.74 Million in Sales Expected for Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) This Quarter

Posted by on May 16th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) will announce $115.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $117.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $114.00 million. Great Western Bancorp posted sales of $116.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year sales of $471.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $466.32 million to $478.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $468.39 million, with estimates ranging from $450.00 million to $479.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.06). Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 107.84%. The business had revenue of $126.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.28 million. Great Western Bancorp’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

GWB opened at $11.55 on Friday. Great Western Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

In related news, Director Thomas Edward Henning acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $51,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 79,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

See Also: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Western Bancorp (GWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply