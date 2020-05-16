$115.74 Million in Sales Expected for Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) will announce $115.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $117.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $114.00 million. Great Western Bancorp posted sales of $116.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year sales of $471.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $466.32 million to $478.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $468.39 million, with estimates ranging from $450.00 million to $479.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Great Western Bancorp.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.06). Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 107.84%. The business had revenue of $126.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.28 million. Great Western Bancorp’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

GWB opened at $11.55 on Friday. Great Western Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

In related news, Director Thomas Edward Henning acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $51,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 79,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

See Also: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Western Bancorp (GWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.