$123.52 Million in Sales Expected for Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) will post sales of $123.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Everi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $98.00 million to $140.90 million. Everi posted sales of $123.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year sales of $430.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $210.70 million to $585.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $530.36 million, with estimates ranging from $391.00 million to $617.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Everi had a negative return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $145.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Everi from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Everi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

In other Everi news, EVP David Lucchese bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $41,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,748.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen T. Mullarkey bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $62,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $112,800. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Everi by 267.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,240,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,260 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everi by 105.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 478,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 245,685 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Everi by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 159,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Everi by 247.8% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 32,060 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EVRI opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $366.99 million, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. Everi has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $14.88.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

