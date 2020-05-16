$13.00 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) will announce $13.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Land’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.26 million and the lowest is $12.74 million. Gladstone Land reported sales of $8.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will report full year sales of $57.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.51 million to $57.97 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $63.10 million, with estimates ranging from $61.43 million to $64.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gladstone Land.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Land has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.98.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 27,827 shares during the last quarter. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAND stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $14.46. The firm has a market cap of $297.99 million, a P/E ratio of -260.00 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.0447 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Land (LAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.