$13.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) to report sales of $13.89 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Boeing’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.08 billion. Boeing reported sales of $15.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boeing will report full-year sales of $68.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.00 billion to $75.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $87.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $83.04 billion to $92.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Argus raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $713,677,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 221.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 22,511 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 15,516 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,882 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 179.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,556,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $120.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.54. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

