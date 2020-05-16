$130.49 Million in Sales Expected for Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) will announce sales of $130.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $145.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.30 million. Churchill Downs reported sales of $477.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $252.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Churchill Downs’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

In related news, Director R Alex Rankin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.81 per share, with a total value of $125,810.00. Also, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.71 per share, for a total transaction of $155,565.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,017. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $525,957. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $101.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $167.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

